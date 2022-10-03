English
    India's exports dip by 3.52% to $32.62 billion in September: Govt data

    Imports during the month, however, grew by 5.44 per cent to USD 59.35 billion as against USD 56.29 billion in September 2021, the data showed.

    October 03, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
    India's exports contracted by 3.52 per cent to USD 32.62 billion in September against USD 33.81 billion in the same month last year, while the trade deficit widened to USD 26.72 billion, according to the preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Monday. Imports during the month, however, grew by 5.44 per cent to USD 59.35 billion as against USD 56.29 billion in September 2021, the data showed.

    The exports during April-September 2022-23 rose by 15.54 per cent to USD 229.05 billion. Imports during the period increased by 37.89 per cent to USD 378.53 billion. The trade deficit during the first six months of the fiscal has widened to USD 149.47 billion as against USD 76.25 billion during April-September 2021-22.
