India's Essar Steel seeks 36 LNG cargoes for 2021-2023 delivery: Sources

This is likely a reissue of an earlier tender by the company in November last year for the same volumes and delivery period, a second source said, though this could not immediately be confirmed.
India's Essar Steel is seeking 36 liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery over 2021 to 2023, three industry sources said on Tuesday.
The tender closes on February 5 and remains valid until February 7, one of them said.
