MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India's entrepreneurial spirit, scale driving optimism about future: Mark Zuckerberg

Speaking at Meta’s Fuel for India 2021, Mark Zuckerberg also said he is excited about the role that India will play in building the metaverse.

PTI
December 15, 2021 / 01:40 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta (formerly Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said India’s entrepreneurial spirit and massive scale is fuelling optimism about the future and the opportunities that the country presents.

Speaking at Meta’s Fuel for India 2021, Zuckerberg also said he is excited about the role that India will play in building the metaverse.

Metaverse refers to a combination of multiple technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users "live" within a digital universe.

"The reason why India is so exciting to me is two things that combined together make for something special – the entrepreneurial spirit combined with the scale of what can happen… That is what is fuelling a lot of the internet economy in India already, but it also makes me so optimistic about the future here,” he said.

He added that India’s talent pool — the engineers, developers and creators, and the vibrant startup ecosystem — are playing a huge role in shaping the future.

Close

Related stories

"India is on track to have the largest app developer base in the world by 2024, and already has one of the largest Spark AR developer communities."

"The online gaming sector in India has seen a lot of growth over the past few years and our investment in gaming in the country keeps growing as we look at how it’s going to take shape in the metaverse,” he said.

Talking about the company’s vision of metaverse, Zuckerberg said metaverse is going to be the successor to the mobile internet.

"It’s this immersive internet where you’re in it rather than seeing it… This is going to be an internet where you feel like you’re there and you’re present with people and in other places. And, I think it’s this continuation of the technological trends that we’ve seen over the last few decades,” he pointed out.

Zuckerberg noted that the metaverse will not be built by any one company and will need collaborative efforts.

"And that’s what we’re so excited about seeing here in India is the developer ecosystem, the ecosystem of individual entrepreneurs, the spirit around that is one of the things that makes India so special and is (why) I think we’re going to see a huge amount of (the foundation) get built here in India,” he said.

The top executive noted that the company is investing in other growing areas like education and commerce through investments in Unacademy and Meesho.

"We want to continue to partner in all of these areas as we accelerate the development of the fundamental technologies, the social platforms and creative tools that are going to be necessary to bring the metaverse to life… We want to make sure that we can do our part to continue unlocking this (India’s) potential,” he emphasised.
PTI
Tags: #Business #India #Mark Zuckerberg #Meta
first published: Dec 15, 2021 01:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.