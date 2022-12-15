 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's electric vehicles value chain revenue pool expected to reach USD 76-100 billion by 2030: Report

Dec 15, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST

The report indicates that 35-40 per cent of all vehicles sold in India by 2030 will be EVs, up from 2 per cent in 2022. This equates to approximately 14 million to 16 million new EVs sold each year.

India's electric vehicles (EV) value chain revenue pool is expected to reach USD 76-100 billion by 2030, potentially translating to a USD 8-11 billion profit pool, a report said on Thursday.

According to the report released by Bain & Company, the domestic EV sector has already seen USD 3.7 billion in private equity and venture capital investments in this space over the past three years, and this number looks set to increase significantly as the industry transforms.

The domestic automotive market is poised for a rapid EV growth due to the convergence of factors, including government incentives, improving cost competitiveness and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) investment in the industry, along with increased customer readiness and awareness, it said.

It also noted that driven by a host of factors, the electric two- and three-wheeler segments will be vanguards for the adoption of these vehicles, achieving 40-45 per cent of penetration by 2030.

The 4W electric passenger vehicles (PV) segment, which includes passenger cars, utility vehicles, and multipurpose vans, is expected to fall behind the adoption curve. This segment is still expected to account for 15-20 per cent of total 4W PV sales by the end of this decade, it stated.