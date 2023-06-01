India’s economy surpasses expectations, grows by 7.2% in FY23: SBI report

representative image

In a surprising turn of events, India's economy has outperformed expectations with a robust growth rate of 7.2 percent in the financial year 2022-2023, according to the Ecowarp report by the State Bank of India (SBI). This figure exceeded earlier estimates by the National Statistical Office (NSO), which had predicted a growth rate of 7 percent.

The exceptional performance can be attributed to a particularly strong GDP growth of 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter of FY23. Notably, the Gross Value Added (GVA) growth surpassed the GDP growth, reaching 6.5 percent in Q4 and 7 percent for the entire fiscal year. This trend indicates positive growth across various sectors with core GVA expanding by an impressive 7.6 percent in FY23.

While most sectors experienced significant growth, the manufacturing sector witnessed muted growth of 1.3 percent during FY23. However, it saw a notable jump of 4.5 percent in Q4 partly aided by a low base. Agriculture experienced a growth of 4.0 percent while mining & quarrying and construction witnessed growth rates of 4.6 percent and 10 percent respectively, as per the SBI report.

In the services sector, the 'Financial, Real Estate & Professional Services' segment grew by 7.1 percent, and the 'Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication & Services related to Broadcasting' segment saw a remarkable growth of 14 percent.

Looking at secondary indicators of growth, the credit growth of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) remained strong at 15.5 percent as of May 5, 2023, despite a slight decline from its peak of 17.8 percent recorded in October 2022. The SBI report suggests that the narrowing credit-to-GDP gap reflects improved credit demand, particularly in the manufacturing sector, which is experiencing rising capacity utilisation.

The construction sector remains optimistic due to sustained infrastructure spending by the government. The Ecowrap report highlights a healthy order book position in the sector, with approximately Rs 7 lakh crore for nine construction players, indicating medium-term revenue visibility and improvement in rural employment.

In the listed space, FMCG companies reported substantial growth, with a 14 percent increase in topline and a remarkable 28 percent growth in the bottomline during Q4FY23 compared to the previous year. However, there were variations in performance among individual companies, with some reporting sluggish demand in rural areas.

While the GDP deflator declined to 4.1 percent in Q4FY23 from 12.9 percent in Q1FY23, inflation easing in terms of both CPI and WPI inflation suggests a further decline in the GDP deflator in FY24.

Analyzing the expenditure side of GDP, the SBI report indicates a mixed picture. While investment demand remains strong, other components experienced a slowdown in growth rates. Private consumption, the largest component, witnessed a sharp deceleration, and government consumption showed no growth. On the positive side, investment activities reached an all-time high, driven by the government's capex push and private sector investment announcements.

Despite some slowdown in demand, India's overall economic strength remains intact. Private investment activity appears robust, and domestic monetary and credit conditions remain supportive of growth in FY24, according to the report by SBI Research's Ecowrap.