 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Draft rules | Don't keep video games, real-money ones under same regulatory purview: Gaming studios tell MeitY

Vikas SN
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST

A consortium of over 40 gaming studios have sought that video games be regulated through an India-specific age and content rating mechanism by setting up a video games industry-specific self-regulatory body

Illustration: Suneesh K

A consortium of over 40 Indian video game studios and esports firms including prominent ones such as SuperGaming, Loco, Bombay Play, Ncore, and Outlier Games, have requested the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a regulatory distinction between video games and real-money games (RMG) in the country's proposed online gaming rules, in line with global best practices.

This move comes at a time when MeitY is conducting a public consultation on these draft rules that are expected to end on January 17, 2023.

On January 2, 2023, MeitY proposed a self-regulatory mechanism, mandatory verification of players through Know-Your-Customer (KYC) norms and grievance redressal methods as draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 with the aim of safeguarding users against potential harm from skill-based games and also ensure these games conform with Indian laws.

However, these rules combine “video games” and “online games played for stakes” into the same regulatory purview, unlike other markets where real-money games and fantasy sports are governed by separate online gambling legislation of the respective nations.

This risks "derailing the extensive vision and goals" set forth by the government initiatives at the central and state level, these firms said in their submission to the ministry.

"The Indian industry is making ambitious bets as many video game companies in India have started developing original Intellectual Property (IP) video games based on the Indian cultural ethos and packaging them as export-oriented software products," the submission read.