Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 01:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's December retail passenger vehicle sales down by 3%

The data, based on vehicle registrations, was released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
India's retail passenger vehicles sales for December fell 3 percent from a year ago, while two-wheeler sales rose 11 percent, according to data from the country's car dealers association.

The data, based on vehicle registrations, was released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).

"We hope that it will act as a barometer for the industry as well as for the policy makers and help understand the on-the-ground situation of auto sales," Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president of FADA, said in a statement.

Dealers are holding 35-40 days worth of inventory for passenger vehicles and 55-60 days worth of inventory for two-wheelers, according to a survey conducted by FADA.
tags #Business #FADA #India

