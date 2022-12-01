 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

India’s data centre stock to double in three years: Report

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

As of November 2022, Mumbai had 4.3 msf stocks of data centres, Delhi-NCR 2.1 msf, followed by Bengaluru with 1.3 msf, according to inputs Colliers shared with Moneycontrol.

India’s data centre inventory is likely to double to about 20 million square feet (msf) by 2025 from the current 10.3 msf with the advent of 5G, increased multi-cloud usage and data localisation, according to commercial real estate company Colliers’ report Data centres: Scaling up in the green age.

As of November 2022, Mumbai had 4.3 msf stocks of data centres, Delhi-NCR 2.1 msf and Bengaluru 1.3 msf, according to inputs Colliers shared with Moneycontrol.

Mumbai accounts for the largest share of data centres at 49 percent, benefiting from the presence of a landing station and submarine cable connectivity. Delhi-NCR has about 17 percent of the total data centre capacity, followed by Bengaluru with 12 percent.

India currently has about 770 megawatts (MW) of data centre capacity across the top seven cities. Over the past decade, the data centre stock in India increased by 59 percent, from 1.5 msf in 2012 to 10.3 msf in 2022.
The advantages offered by many states, such as subsidised land, stamp duty exemption, etc., are also motivating data centre operators, the report said.

Tier II, Tier III cities to see further growth

While metro cities remain core hubs for data centres, Tier II cities are also witnessing traction. Currently, Tier II cities hold only 3 percent of the total data centre stock in India. However, key data centre operators are eyeing cities like Vijayawada, Nagpur, Raipur, Kochi, Patna and Mangaluru as potential locations for setting up edge (smaller) data centres and as disaster recovery sites, the report said.