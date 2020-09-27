India's crude steel output falls over 4% to 8.48 MT in August: World Steel Association

India’s crude steel production fell over 4 percent to 8.478 million tonnes (MT) in August 2020, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

The country had produced 8.869MT of crude steel during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.

However, global steel output has started showing a positive trend, the data showed.

"World crude steel production for 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 156.244MT in August 2020, registering a rise of 0.6 per cent compared to August 2019,” the worldsteel said.

"Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month’s figures are estimates that may be revised with next month’s production update,” it added.

Global steel production was at 155.374MT in August 2019.

China registered a 8.4 percent YoY growth in steel output at 94.845MT during August 2020 as compared to 87.499MT in August 2019.

The US produced 5.588MT of crude steel in August 2020, registering a fall of 24.4 percent as compared to 7.396MT output in August 2019.

Japan produced 6.446MT of crude steel in August 2020, down 20.6 percent from 8.120MT a year ago.

South Korea’s steel production for the month stood at 5.800MT, down 1.8 percent as compared to 5.905MT in August 2019, the data showed.

Japan produced 6.446MT of crude steel in August 2020, down 20.6 percent from 8.120MT a year ago.

South Korea’s steel production for the month stood at 5.800MT, down 1.8 percent as compared to 5.905 MT in August 2019, the data showed.

Germany produced 2.830MT of crude steel in August 2020, down 13.4 percent from August 2019, while Italy produced 0.939MT of crude steel in the month, up 9.7 percent from a year ago.

France produced 0.722MT of crude steel in August 2020, down 31.2 percent over August 2019.

Spain’s steel production for August 2020 stood at 0.696MT, down 32.5 percent YoY.

France produced 0.722MT of crude steel in August 2020, down 31.2 percent over August 2019.

Spain’s steel production for August 2020 stood at 0.696MT, down 32.5 percent YoY.

"Brazil produced 2.7MT of crude steel in August 2020, up by 6.5 percent from August 2019.

Turkey’s crude steel production for August 2020 was at 3.2MT, up 22.9 percent from August 2019,” worldsteel said.