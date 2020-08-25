India's crude steel output falls over 24% in July, global production shrinks 2.5%: World Steel Association

India's crude steel output fell 24.6 percent to 7.150 million tonnes (MT) during July 2020, according to global body worldsteel. The country had produced 9.485MT crude steel during the same month in 2019, World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report.

Global steel production also registered a fall during the month under review, the data showed.

"World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the worldsteel was 152.694MT in July 2020, a 2.5 percent decrease compared to 156.679MT in July 2019.

"Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's figures are estimates that may be revised with next month's production update," it said.

According to worldsteel data, China registered a 9.1 percent YoY growth in its steel output at 93.359MT during July 2020.

The United States produced 5.241MT of crude steel in July 2020, registering a fall of 29.4 percent compared to 7.419MT output in July 2019.

Japan produced 6.049MT of crude steel in July 2020, down 27.9 percent from 8.387MT in July 2019. South Korea's steel production for the month stood at 5.526MT, down 8.3 percent compared to 6.026MT in July 2019.

It further said "the production in the EU overall is estimated to be 9.817MT of crude steel in July 2020, down by 24.4 percent over 12.989 in July 2019."

During July 2020, production in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries is estimated to be 8.091MT, down 5.8 percent over 8.588MT in July 2019.