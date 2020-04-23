India's crude steel output declines 14% to 8.65 million tonne in March: World Steel Association

The country's crude steel output decline 14 percent to 8.65 million tonne (MT) during March, according to a report by the World Steel Association. India has been observing a nationwide lockdown since March 25, which has impacted production, demand and supplies of steel in the country.

The country had produced 10.04MT of crude steel during the same month a year ago, the World Steel Association (worldsteel) said in its latest report.

In March 2020, the global steel output was also down by 6 percent to 147.05MT as compared with 156.51MT in March 2019.

The global industry body said, "Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's (March) figures are estimates from national and regional associations, which may be revised with the next month's production update."

Global steel giant China also, for the first time in many months, has reported a fall in its output. The country, which has a sizeable share in global output, produced 78.97MT steel in March, down 1.7 percent as compared with 80.34MT in the corresponding month of 2019, according to data from the report.

"India estimates 8.65MT of crude steel production in March 2020, down 13.9 percent from 10.042MT in March 2019," it said.

In March, the United States produced 7.22MT of crude steel, registering a fall of of 6 percent as compared with 6.68MT in year-ago month.

Japan estimates 8.20MT of crude steel production in March 2020, down 9.7 percent from 9.08MT in March 2019.

South Korea produced 5.77MT crude steel, down 7.9 percent from 6.27MT in March 2019.

In the EU, worldsteel said Germany estimated 2.9MT of crude steel production in March 2020, down 20.9 percent in March 2019. Italy produced 1.4MT of crude steel in March 2020, down by 40.2 percent on March 2019.

France estimates 1.2MT of crude steel production in March 2020, a 13.2 percent decrease compared to March 2019. Spain produced 1.2MT of crude steel in March 2020, down 14 percent on March 2019.

"Russia estimates 5.9MT of crude steel production in March 2020. Ukraine produced 1.8MT of crude steel, Brazil produced 2.6MT, Turkey's crude steel production for March 2020 was 3.1MT," it said.