App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 09:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

India's crude oil demand to hit 500 million tonnes by 2040: Indian Oil Corp

That would be equivalent to around 10 million barrels per day (bpd), up from about 4.7 million bpd in 2017.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's crude oil demand is forecast to grow to 500 million tonnes per year by 2040, but persistent increase in oil prices might act as a dampener for the rate of growth, Partha Ghosh, an executive director at Indian Oil Corp said on Tuesday.

That would be equivalent to around 10 million barrels per day (bpd), up from about 4.7 million bpd in 2017.

Globally oil demand will increase by 15.8 million bpd from now until 2040, Ghosh said during the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (Appec) in Singapore. India's growth of 5.9 million bpd will make up about 24 percent of the overall gain, he said.

India's refining capacity would increase to about 439 million tonnes per year by the financial year of 2030 as new and existing refineries continue enhancing their infrastructure, while domestic demand is forecast to increase to 356 million tonnes per year over the same period, Ghosh said.

related news

The country's strong economic growth and the demographic advantage of having a pool of young people will remain key drivers in energy demand growth.

The rate of oil demand growth, however, will tend toward a slower pace by 2024 to 2025.

"While alternatives and energy efficiency is expected to reduce oil demand, the biggest dampening factor will come from sustained increase in oil prices," Ghosh said.

"India's economy is very sensitive to oil prices. It's said that a $10 per barrel increase reduces India's GDP by 0.2 to 0.3 percent."

 
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Business #Economy #India #Indian Oil Corp

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.