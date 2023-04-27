 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s crude imports may remain high as domestic output struggles to catch up with rising demand: Experts

Shubhangi Mathur
Apr 27, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

While exploration and production activity is limited, the decline in domestic crude oil production from operational assets has hurt overall local supplies.

India’s dependence on import of crude oil soared to record-high of 87 percent in FY23.

India’s dependence on imported crude oil went up from 85.5 percent of its total consumption in 2021-22 to a record high of 87.3 percent in 2022-23, amid rising fuel demand in the country and lacklustre domestic production.

While India aims to reduce this dependence on imports, in the short to medium term it may have to resort to more imports as demand continues to be strong amid a decline in domestic production, sector experts said.

According to data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), India’s import of crude oil has gone up from 85.5 percent in 2021-22 to 87.3 percent in 2022-23.

“The gap between fuel demand and domestic oil production will increase. Therefore, India should try to increase its domestic production as fast as it can. Otherwise, it will be a big issue,” said Harshavardhan Dole, Vice President, IIFL Securities.