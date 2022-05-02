India's Covid positivity rate past 1 percent again after two months

India’s Covid case positivity rate went past one percent again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The rise reported on Monday pushed the overall Covid tally of the country to 4,30,82,345 cases and 5,23,869 deaths, the data said.

The number of active cases rose by 408 in a 24-hour span to reach 19,500, the data updated at 8 am showed. At 1.07 percent, the daily positivity went past one percent again after a little over two months, the ministry said.

It was at 1.11 percent on February 27.

COVID-19 Vaccine

The weekly rate was 0.70 percent, according to the health ministry. The death toll has climbed to 5,23,869 with 26 new fatalities being reported.

The active cases constitute 0.05 percent of the total infections, while the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 percent, the health ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,38,976, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 189.23 crores.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.