India's consumption to remain under pressure if inflation persists

India’s private consumption showed a growth of 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter of FY23 and 7.5 percent in FY23. Chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said at a press conference on May 31 that “private consumption as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product) stood at a 16-year high in 2022-23. Double-digit growth in tractor sales bodes well for the agriculture sector.”

However, economists have been flagging the fading and uneven India consumption story. DK Joshi, chief economist, of CRISIL, explains that while at 7.5 percent, consumption for the year has grown faster, when you look at the quarterly numbers, it is beginning to fade.

Inflation and rate hikes have bitten into purchasing power. Six consecutive rate hikes and inflation at over 6 percent have cut into spending budgets. Moreover, the consumption has been somewhat uneven. Urban consumption driven largely by the services has been robust while rural spending is yet to pick up.

“Premiumisation of consumption is another aspect,” adds Joshi. High-ticket items such as bigger cars are finding more takers, he pointed out.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA, adds that “there is an unevenness of demand between rural and urban areas. There is lower demand for lower ticket consumer durables, etc.”

Lower inflation will support demand in urban areas but in rural areas, a lot would depend on the spread of the monsoon rains. On the positive side, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a normal monsoon for the country.

Surjit S. Bhalla, former executive director at the International Monetary Fund and a former part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, however has said that whenever investment is high, consumption is lower and catches up after a lag.

“I don’t think the government needs to do anything to boost consumption. This is a normal growth process. When you have higher investment, you have lower consumption."