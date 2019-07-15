App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 07:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's coking coal imports at 51.84 MT in 2018-19

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has planned to increase coking coal output from 34.12 million tonnes (MT) to 52.95 MT by 2019-20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country has imported 51.84 million tonnes of coking coal in FY19, Parliament was informed July 15. "The entire demand of coking coal is not met from domestic production as the supply of high quality coal/ coking coal (low-ash-coal) in the country is limited and thus no option is left but to resort to import of coking coal," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a reply to the Rajya Sabha.

During 2018-19, coking coal import stood at 51.84 million tonnes (provisional), he said.

"Reduction in Import of coal in the country is always a priority area of the Government," the minister noted.

Close

The government has taken steps in order to increase availability of coking coal, he informed the house.

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) has planned to increase coking coal output from 34.12 million tonnes (MT) to 52.95 MT by 2019-20.

CIL also plans to set up nine new coking coal washeries by 2020-21.

"Supply of washed coking coal to Steel sector - will be enhanced to 15 MT in 3/4 years from now from the present level of 1.6 MT," the minister said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #Business #coal #Coal India Ltd #Economy #India #Pralhad Joshi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.