India’s coconut product export growth slows to 9.8% in FY23 on Ukraine war, uncompetitive rates

As per the preliminary estimates of the Coconut Development Board (CDB), the exports stood at around Rs 3,555 crore in FY23, up 9.8 percent from the previous year.

India’s coconut products export grew by about 10 percent in FY23 even as the coconut production in the country witnessed a drop.

As per the preliminary estimates of the Coconut Development Board (CDB), the exports stood at around Rs 3,555 crore in FY23, up 9.8 percent from the previous year. However, the export growth was much higher at 41 percent at Rs 3,237 crore in FY22.

Activated carbon and coconut oil, which together account for over 75 percent of the export value, saw a lower growth during the last fiscal with the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war and fluctuation in prices.

“Russia is a major consumer of activated carbon. The war with Ukraine led to disruption in cargo movement with several shipping lines reluctant to go to Russia. But the US, South Africa, etc, continue to buy. Though our rates are not competitive, as they are 10 percent higher in the global market, our quality is superior, ‘’ said M M Abdul Basheer, MD of Indo German Carbons Ltd.

Activated carbon finds wide application in the purification of water and oil and for odour removal. It is also extensively used in gold refineries, and higher demand for gold has raised its demand. “In the current year, the market appears subdued in the first half. We hope it will be better in the second half,’’ Basheer said.

The price angle

Higher prices of coconut oil from Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines had raised demand for coconut oil from India in the last couple of years. Usually, Indian coconut oil prices are much higher than the global rates because of high domestic demand in the cosmetics industry. Early last year the global prices soared to a new high of over $2,000 per tonne before falling and stabilising under $1,000 per tonne, which led to parity with Indian rates enabling the country to export more.

The edible oil supply in the world market last year was disrupted by Indonesia’s export ban on palm kernel oil. The lifting of the ban pushed the prices down by the middle of the year. Indonesia’s supply of coconut oil is also back to normal making its rate competitive. In India, the domestic prices of coconut oil have now dropped in tandem with the rates of other edible oils, which could widen the scope for exports in the current year.

“Indonesian coconut oil is much cheaper than that of India and hence not much export is happening Moreover, the market has become more credit-based, which may not be suitable for smaller players,’’ said Prajwal Gupta, director of Raj Exports and Traders. Though India is the largest coconut producer in the world, Indonesia and the Philippines, which occupy the next two slots, export more by-products.

The case of desiccated coconut (DC) powder, another important item in the export basket, is no different with India losing its competitive edge in the global market because of premium price and increasing internal demand. “There is no price parity with Sri Lanka, Vietnam or the Philippines. In fact, a lot of DC from Sri Lanka is flowing to India illegally under the guise of oil cake and poultry feed circumventing the import duty of Rs 150 per kg. This has affected the domestic producers,’’ said Praveen Kumar, partner, Mahavir Coconut Industries.

Production falls

While the coconut production in the country for 2022-23 (the preliminary estimates for 2021-22) is yet to be calculated, the preliminary figures have shown a 7 percent year-on-year drop in output to 19,260 million nuts, as per CDB estimates. The production has fallen below 20,000 million nuts for the first time in the last decade.

CDB sources said whitefly pest infestation in Tamil Nadu, which is the second-largest coconut-producing state in the country, and cyclone impact in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh could have led to the decline. In a significant development, Karnataka has become the largest coconut producer in the country, pushing the hitherto leader Kerala to the third position.

Karnataka has become a commercially important market for coconut products with many tender coconut water brands and desiccated coconut powder units located in the state. This has raised the demand for coconuts leading to more cultivation. Untimely rains and rampant Root wilt disease in the southern districts of Kerala have affected the output in the state in the last few years. The southern states account for around 90 percent of coconut output in the country.