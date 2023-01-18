 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's coal production target at more than one billion tonnes for FY24: Govt

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST

The government on Wednesday said that it has set a coal production target of more than one billion tonnes (BT) for the next financial year.

Of the said target, state-owned CIL has been given the task to produce 780 MT of coal, followed by 75 MT for Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and 162 MT for captive and commercial mines.

"The ministry of coal targets to produce more than one billion tonne coal during the year 2023-24," the coal ministry said in a statement.

In a bid to achieve this aim, in-depth review has been carried out by coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena with all coal companies.

A total of 290 mines are operational in Coal India Ltd (CIL) out of which 97 mines produce more than one MT per year.

For all 97 such coal mines, issues of land acquisition, forest clearance, environment clearance, rail connectivity and road connectivity have been discussed and timelines fixed.