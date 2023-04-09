 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's coal imports rise 32% to 149 MT in Apr-Feb: Report

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

India's coal imports increased by 32 percent to 148.58 million tonne (MT) in April-February FY23 against 112.38 MT in the year-ago period, according to a report.

The import of coking coal rose 7.69 percent to 50.50 MT during April-February FY23 compared to 46.89 MT a year ago, mjunction said in its latest report.

In February 2023 alone, the non-coking coal import stood at 11.68 MT against 9.42 MT in the same month last year.  Coking coal imports were 4.40 MT against 4.03 MT imported in February 2022.

India is among the top five coal-producing countries in the world. However, some parts of its coal requirement are met through imports as the country is also among the major consumers of the dry fuel.