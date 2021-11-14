MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India's coal import rises 13% to 107 MT in April-September

The country had imported 95.30 million tonnes (MT) of the coal in April-September 2020-21, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services, based on monitoring of vessels’ positions and data received from shipping companies.

PTI
November 14, 2021 / 12:31 PM IST

India’s coal import rose by 12.6 per cent to 107.34 million tonnes in the first six months of 2021-22.

The country had imported 95.30 million tonnes (MT) of the coal in April-September 2020-21, according to provisional data compiled by mjunction services, based on monitoring of vessels’ positions and data received from shipping companies.

mjunction–a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL–is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.

However, the country’s coal import dropped to 14.85 MT in September, against 19.04 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, it said.

"Coal imports in September 2021 were also down by 21.97 per cent over September 2020 when imports stood at 19.04 MT,” it said.

Close

Related stories

"The substantial drop in import volumes in September as compared to the same month last year was in line with expectation, given the steady rise in thermal and coking coal prices in the global market. This trend is likely to continue till there is a significant correction and stability in seaborne prices,” Vinaya Varma, MD and CEO, mjunction said.

Of the total import in September, non-coking coal was at 9.22 MT, against 11.97 MT imported in September last year.

Coking coal import was at 4.27 MT, down from 4.58 MT imported in September 2020.

"India’s coal and coke imports during September 2021 through the major and non-major ports are estimated to have dropped by 2.4 percent over August 2021,” it said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #coal #Coal import #mjunction #Vinaya Varma
first published: Nov 14, 2021 12:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.