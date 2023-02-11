English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    India's cleanest city Indore mops up Rs 661.52 crore on Day 1 of public issue of green bonds

    IMC is the first urban body in the country to introduce green bonds as a public offering for the solar power plant

    PTI
    February 11, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST
    Indore ranked 9th on ease of living index with 58.58 index score.

    Indore ranked 9th on ease of living index with 58.58 index score.

    In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has garnered Rs 661.52 crore on the first day of a public issue of green bonds to raise capital for setting up a Rs 244 crore solar power plant.

    The green bond was oversubscribed by 5.42 times against the base price of Rs 122 crore, an official said. The public issue will close on Tuesday.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "Congratulation to Indore again! The investors and commoners have overwhelmingly responded to the green bonds of Indore which has bagged India's cleanest city award for the six consecutive times, and made it number one." The civic body of the country's cleanest city is going to set up a 60 MW capacity solar plant.

    IMC is the first urban body in the country to introduce green bonds as a public offering for the solar power plant, the official said.