India’s Cannes pavilion to be based on Saraswati Yantra

India’s Cannes pavilion this year will be based on the Saraswati Yantra, an abstract representation of Goddess Saraswati, drawn from the ancient text of ‘Maha Upanishad’. Officials say the colours of the pavilion draw inspiration from India’s national flag – saffron, white, green and blue.

The pavilion has been designed by the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, with the theme “Showcasing India’s Creative Economy” to the global community. The film festival will be held during May 16-27.

The Indian contingent at the international festival will be led by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan. He will be dressed in the traditional Tamil attire of ‘Veshti’ on the red carpet, officials said.

Others in the delegation include Oscar-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ fame and Manipuri actor Kangabam Tomba, whose restored film ‘Ishanou’ will be screened in the Cannes Classic Section.

Four Indian films have made it to the official selection at Cannes Film Festival – which includes Kanu Behl’s Agra and Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy.

The statement said that India will be showcased as a complete filming destination, while incentives announced last year at the Cannes would be pitched again to get more foreign filmmakers to India. The India pavilion will also highlight the post-production facilities being offered, including graphics and animation.

The contribution of women in cinema will also be highlighted. Last year, India was the 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Cannes.