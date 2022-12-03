 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's bio-economy grew 8 times under PM Modi since 2014: Jitendra Singh

Dec 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office said three biotech startups were incorporated every day in 2021 and a total of 1,128 biotech startups were set up last year alone, signalling the rapid growth of the sector in the country.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said India's bio-economy has grown eight times in the last 8 years under the Modi government from 10 billion dollars in 2014 to over 80 billion dollars in 2022.

Addressing an 'International Conference on Emerging Trends in Biosciences and Chemical Technology- 2022' here, Singh said the biotech startups have grown 100 times in the last 8 years from 52 odd startups in 2014 to 5,300 plus in 2022.

The conference is being organized by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, School of Biotechnology, Jammu in collaboration with CSIR-IIIM Jammu and the Biotech Research Society of India, from December 3 to 5.

There are 14 international participants like USA, Greece, South Korea, Scotland, Singapore, Thailand, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia and Vietnam and 24 National keynote and invited speakers and around 300 participants from almost every state of India who are presenting their work in the form of oral and poster presentations, an official release said.

The minister pointed out that from a paltry investment of Rs 10 Crore in bio-economy in 2014, the fund growth saw 400 times hike to Rs 4200 crore in 2022, creating over 25,000 high-skilled jobs.