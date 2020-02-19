India's biggest loss makers: Vodafone Idea bleeds after losing Rs 67,116 crore

Here is a list of 10 companies that have incurred the highest loss in the past 12 months. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Finshots.in has compiled a list of the largest loss-incurring companies in India. The website amassed data for all listed companies using figures for the past 12 months. For unlisted companies such as Air India, the figure mentioned is from the latest available annual financials. Here is a list of 10 companies that incurred the highest loss. (Image: Reuters - Representational) 2/11 No 10 | Company: GMR group | Losses: Rs 3,610 crore | Sector: Infrastructure (Image: www.gmrgroup.in) 3/11 No 9 | Company: Flipkart | Losses: Rs 3,835 crore | Sector: E-commerce (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | Company: Jyoti Structures Limited | Losses: Rs 4,166 crore | Sector: Electric Equipment (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Company: Paytm | Losses: Rs 4,217 crore | Sector: Financial services (Image: PTI) 6/11 No 6 | Company: Jet Airways | Losses: Rs 4,244 crore | Sector: Airline (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | Company: Air India | Losses: Rs 8,850 crore | Sector: Airline (Image: PTI) 8/11 No 4 | Company: BSNL | Losses: Rs 14,904 crore | Sector: Telecom (Image: PTI) 9/11 No 3 | Company: Airtel | Losses: Rs 26,838 crore | Sector: Telecom (Image: PTI) 10/11 No 2 | Company: Reliance Communications | Losses: Rs 38,592 crore | Sector: Telecom (Image: rcom.co.in) 11/11 No 1 | Company: Vodafone Idea | Losses: Rs 67,116 crore | Sector: Telecom (Image: PTI) First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:22 am