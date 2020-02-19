App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India's biggest loss makers: Vodafone Idea bleeds after losing Rs 67,116 crore

Here is a list of 10 companies that have incurred the highest loss in the past 12 months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finshots.in has compiled a list of the largest loss-incurring companies in India. The website amassed data for all listed companies using figures for the past 12 months. For unlisted companies such as Air India, the figure mentioned is from the latest available annual financials. Here is a list of 10 companies that incurred the highest loss. (Image: Reuters - Representational)
1/11

Finshots.in has compiled a list of the largest loss-incurring companies in India. The website amassed data for all listed companies using figures for the past 12 months. For unlisted companies such as Air India, the figure mentioned is from the latest available annual financials. Here is a list of 10 companies that incurred the highest loss. (Image: Reuters - Representational)

No 10| Company: GMR group | Losses: Rs 3,610 crore | Sector: Infrastructure (Image: www.gmrgroup.in)
2/11

No 10 | Company: GMR group | Losses: Rs 3,610 crore | Sector: Infrastructure (Image: www.gmrgroup.in)

No 9| Company: Flipkart | Losses: Rs 3,835 crore | Sector: Startups (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9 | Company: Flipkart | Losses: Rs 3,835 crore | Sector: E-commerce (Image: Reuters)

No 8| Company: Jyoti Structures Limited |Losses: Rs 4,166 crore | Sector: Electric Equipment
4/11

No 8 | Company: Jyoti Structures Limited | Losses: Rs 4,166 crore | Sector: Electric Equipment (Image: Reuters)

No 7| Company: Paytm | Losses: Rs 4,217 crore | Sector: Startups
5/11

No 7 | Company: Paytm | Losses: Rs 4,217 crore | Sector: Financial services (Image: PTI)

No 6| Company: Jet Airways| Losses: Rs 4,244 crore | Sector: Airlines (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6 | Company: Jet Airways | Losses: Rs 4,244 crore | Sector: Airline (Image: Reuters)

No 5| Company: Air India |Losses: Rs 8,850 crore | Sector: Airlines
7/11

No 5 | Company: Air India | Losses: Rs 8,850 crore | Sector: Airline (Image: PTI)

No 4| Company: BSNL | Losses: Rs 14,904 crore | Sector: Telecom
8/11

No 4 | Company: BSNL | Losses: Rs 14,904 crore | Sector: Telecom (Image: PTI)

No 3| Company: Airtel | Losses: Rs 26,838 crore | Sector: Telecom
9/11

No 3 | Company: Airtel | Losses: Rs 26,838 crore | Sector: Telecom (Image: PTI)

No 2|Company: Reliance Communications | Losses: Rs 38,592 crore | Sector: Telecom
10/11

No 2 | Company: Reliance Communications | Losses: Rs 38,592 crore | Sector: Telecom (Image: rcom.co.in)

Telecom sector| Vodafone Idea| 67,116 crore loss
11/11

No 1 | Company: Vodafone Idea | Losses: Rs 67,116 crore | Sector: Telecom (Image: PTI)

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:22 am

tags #Business #business loss #Companies #India #industry #Slideshow

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.