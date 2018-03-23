App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 23, 2018 05:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's beer consumption lowest in Asia; demand to pick up: Report

As per the report, total alcohol consumption in India is at 5.1 litres per capita in 2018, considerably lower than the Asian per capita average of 20.9 litres.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Noting that India has one of the lowest levels of beer consumption per capita in Asia, a BMI Research report said it holds a favourable outlook for the market in the country, on the back of changing cultural attitudes and more young affluent population.

As per the report, total alcohol consumption in India is at 5.1 litres per capita in 2018, considerably lower than the Asian per capita average of 20.9 litres.

The low consumption is due to reasons like conservative attitudes, licensing regulations, restrictions on the sale of alcohol in certain states and a preference for locally produced spirits such as whiskey.

Stating that government regulations and hike in duties remain a risk to India's developing beer market, the report said the outlook for beer market in India is favourable on the back of changing cultural attitudes and a young, increasingly affluent population.

"We forecast beer sales in volume terms to grow by an average of 6.9 per cent annually between 2018 and 2022, reaching 6.5 billion litres in total by the end of this period, up from an estimated 4.7 billion litres in 2017," the Fitch Group company said in a statement.

Other reasons to spur the beer culture in India, as per the report, include rising disposable incomes, aspirational lifestyles, cheaper locally produced products and emerging craft beer culture, among others.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC