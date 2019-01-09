App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 03:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

India's bauxite output growth to accelerate; green norms, tribal tensions pose downside risks: Fitch Solutions

India's bauxite output growth will accelerate to serve growing demand from the domestic aluminium industry, Fitch Solutions Macro Research said in its report.

PTI
In spite of positive outlook for the country's bauxite mining industry, tightening environmental regulations and tribal tensions pose downside risks by slowing new projects, Fitch Solutions said.

India's bauxite output growth will accelerate to serve growing demand from the domestic aluminium industry, Fitch Solutions Macro Research (a unit of Fitch Group) said in its report.

"We forecast Indian bauxite production to grow from 30.9 mt (million tonne) in 2018 to 50.7 mt by 2027....tightening environmental regulations and tribal tensions pose downside risks..." it said.

In February last year, the Odisha government had approved long-term linkage (LTL) policy for bauxite.

The state Cabinet had approved amendment of the LTL policy to specify detailed guidelines for bauxite linkage.
First Published on Jan 9, 2019 02:56 pm

tags #Business #coal #India

