India’s bank credit to expand by around 13% in FY23, says Fitch Ratings

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Bank credit in India is likely to speed up in the financial year ending March (FY23), despite the effects of higher interest rate, Fitch Ratings said in a report.

“We see bank credit expanding by around 13% in FY23, up from 11.5% in FY22,” the agency said.

The acceleration will be driven by the normalisation of economic activity after the COVID-19 pandemic, and high nominal GDP growth, which it expects will boost demand for retail and working-capital loans.

Fitch forecasts India’s real GDP growth at 7 percent in FY23.

“Strong loan growth should benefit net revenue, particularly as it will be coupled with wider net interest margins. However, it will put pressure on Core Equity Tier 1 ratios (CET1) should credit growth exceed Fitch’s expectations, limiting buffers to absorb potential future losses,” Fitch said about lenders’ financial health prospects.

The agency expects credit demand to stay robust into FY24, when it sees growth at similar levels or slightly higher, assuming continued strong economic expansion.