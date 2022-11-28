India’s bank credit to expand by around 13% in FY23, says Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings/File image/PTI

Bank credit in India is likely to speed up in the financial year ending March (FY23), despite the effects of higher interest rate, Fitch Ratings said in a report.

“We see bank credit expanding by around 13% in FY23, up from 11.5% in FY22,” the agency said.

The acceleration will be driven by the normalisation of economic activity after the COVID-19 pandemic, and high nominal GDP growth, which it expects will boost demand for retail and working-capital loans.

Fitch forecasts India’s real GDP growth at 7 percent in FY23.

“Strong loan growth should benefit net revenue, particularly as it will be coupled with wider net interest margins. However, it will put pressure on Core Equity Tier 1 ratios (CET1) should credit growth exceed Fitch’s expectations, limiting buffers to absorb potential future losses,” Fitch said about lenders’ financial health prospects.

The agency expects credit demand to stay robust into FY24, when it sees growth at similar levels or slightly higher, assuming continued strong economic expansion.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India raising its key policy rate by 190 basis points in 2022, Fitch believes banks will remain open to additional capital raising to fund growth. Private sector banks are generally better placed than state-run banks when it comes to capital planning, although moves to raise fresh equity are likely to be opportunistic and incremental, which should reduce the risk that they may create capital market stress.

Deposits are likely to remain banks’ credit strength. “Fitch expects system deposits to grow by 11% in both FY23 and FY24, slower than loan growth,” they said.

Fitch Ratings added that risks to their forecasts, including risks for loan growth, would rise if economic expansion falls substantially below their baseline assumption, intensifying asset-quality strains and pushing credit costs beyond the level Fitch currently envisages.