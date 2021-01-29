MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

India's April-December fiscal deficit tops 145% of full year target

Net tax receipts were 9.62 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 22.8 trillion rupees, the data showed.

Reuters
January 29, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


India’s fiscal deficit in the nine months to end-December stood at 11.58 trillion rupees ($158.74 billion), or 145.5 percent of the budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.


Net tax receipts were 9.62 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 22.8 trillion rupees, the data showed.


Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Budget 2021 and the Economic Survey release

India’s fiscal deficit is projected to overshoot the initial estimates, 3.5 percent of GDP, in the current financial year ending in March, the government said in an economic survey report presented to parliament earlier on Friday.

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #Economic Survey 2021 #Economy #fiscal deficit #India
first published: Jan 29, 2021 05:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.