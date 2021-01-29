India's April-December fiscal deficit tops 145% of full year target

Source: Reuters

India’s fiscal deficit in the nine months to end-December stood at 11.58 trillion rupees ($158.74 billion), or 145.5 percent of the budgeted target for the whole fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts were 9.62 trillion rupees, while total expenditure was 22.8 trillion rupees, the data showed.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on Budget 2021 and the Economic Survey release

India’s fiscal deficit is projected to overshoot the initial estimates, 3.5 percent of GDP, in the current financial year ending in March, the government said in an economic survey report presented to parliament earlier on Friday.