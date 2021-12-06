MARKET NEWS

India's airlines incurred loss of Rs 19,564 crore in 2020-21: Govt

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, scheduled domestic flights were suspended in India from March 25, 2020 to May 24, 2020.

PTI
December 06, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
The airlines and airports in India incurred an estimated loss of Rs 19,564 crore and Rs 5,116 crore, respectively, in 2020-21 due to severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

"The aviation sector in India has been affected due to severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the minister said in his written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"The estimated losses incurred by airlines and airports in India in the financial year 2020-21 is approximately Rs19,564 crore and Rs 5,116 crore respectively," he mentioned.
