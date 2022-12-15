 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indians exposed to cyber risk, 265 million accounts breached since 2004: Surfshark

Aihik Sur
Dec 15, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST

Not just data breaches, India also figured among the top five affected countries when it came to data leaks.

Representative image.

Data breach monitoring tool by cybersecurity and VPN company Surfshark showed that since October 2022, every minute, around nine Indian internet users have been breached. This amounts to around 738,000 affected accounts so far this quarter, the research added.

Apart from India, the research showed that the US and Russia faced the most number of cyber attacks, specifically account breaches.

While over 2.4 billion accounts were breached in the USA since 2004, Russia's figures stood at 2.2 billion. The number of breached accounts in India was at 265 million, the report added.

This data comes at a time when India has been targeted with large scale cyber attacks, including the recent ransomware attack on the All India Institute of Medical Science, the hospital-cum-medical institution in New Delhi.

Data leaks

Not just data breaches, India also figured among the top five affected countries when it came to data leaks.