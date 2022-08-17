Indian zinc producers in a sweet spot as global majors cut output

The Hindustan Zinc stock has been rallying for the last three days.

Indian zinc producers are set to gain as global smelters, especially in Europe, are cutting production due to a surge in energy costs, leading to a flare-up in prices.

The shortage created in Europe has mainly affected the commodity cycle, and China – the world’s largest metal producer – is unlikely to come to the rescue amidst domestic market tightness, according to various brokerage houses like Edelweiss Securities and Citi.

Zinc prices surged to a two-month high of $2,840 per tonne after one of Europe’s largest smelters announced it would halt production next month as the continent’s energy crisis threatens to drastically impact heavy industries. Zinc has outperformed most of its peers, barring nickel. The market expects the rally to continue and that the commodity to be an outperformer.

While zinc prices have soared, prices of aluminium, which is also seeing production curtailments, have been softening.

Foreign brokerage Citi, in an August 15 report, said zinc is set for outperformance as compared to peers on further European supply curbs as it sees a tighter global zinc market in 2022 and 2023. It has projected greater forecast cuts to European zinc smelter output as winter power shortages play out and upgraded the three-month price target to $3,200 per tonne (from $2,800) and 6-12 month price target to $3,400 from $3,000/tonne to reflect this tighter revised market balance.

What does it mean for Indian producers?

The financials of Indian zinc producers like Hindustan Zinc and Vedanta have been extremely sensitive to London Metal Exchange (LME) prices, with the former having more sensitivity. So any price movement is expected to have a bearing on the financials, especially, the realisations (sales/tonne), which, in turn, drive the bottomline performance of the company.

The Hindustan Zinc stock has been rallying for the last three days and has gained 7.13 percent in two sessions to Rs 286.70 on BSE. According to a consensus of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, only two out of 16 analysts have a ‘Buy’ rating on the counter and suggest a potential downside of more than 1.5 per cent.

Amit Dixit, AVP-Reseach, Edelweiss Securities, views this development as a positive for Indian zinc producers but says the projection could upturn if the energy crisis eases or if demand was impacted.

Price surge