Indian youth becoming more open to inter-caste marriages: Bharat Matrimony report

Indian youth are becoming "more liberal with caste and community", putting common interests and hobbies above them, as close to 60 percent of members have said they are open to inter-caste and inter-community marriages, according to a report released by Bharat Matrimony.

'Online Matrimony Trends Report 2022' is based on the activities of users on Bharat Matrimony, a popular online matrimony service.

The report, released on January 23, also stated that the year 2022 saw 280 million member logins from singles across India and abroad.

A total of 4,32,520 members confirmed meeting their life partner on Bharat Matrimony and an average of 13,000 interactions per minute happened between members, the report noted.

The most active age group of people who are looking for a spouse ranged between 25 and 29, with Sundays being the most active time when online sessions peaked. Commenting on some emerging trends, Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO, Bharat Matrimony, said, "We noticed that certain engineering profiles increased by 18 percent and architects’ profiles increased by 10 percent." Related stories JSW Energy CEO: Merchant volume surges 65% YoY so far in FY23

ICICI Bank shares settle on mixed note after earnings announcement

Thangamayil Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.55 crore, up 17.97% Y-o-Y The report revealed that badminton was the most preferred sport among women and, unsurprisingly, cricket for men. A sizeable number of men listed cooking along with interior designing and video blogging as their hobbies. Among women, the frequently listed hobbies included cooking, dancing, and social media activities. Janakiraman added, "We are extremely glad to report over 4 lakh success stories in 2022 on Bharat Matrimony. On our part, we continue to remain focused on reaching out to every segment of the society with an endeavour to help every Indian find a suitable life partner and lead a happy married life.”

Moneycontrol News