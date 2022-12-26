 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian workers demanding more flexibility in working lives: Report

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

As per the report, around 76.38 per cent of employees in India would look for a new job if asked to return to work full-time.

A significant percentage of employees are demanding more flexibility in their working lives, and they are prepared to make compromises to get it, as per a report.

According to the ADP Research Institute's People at Work 2022: A Global Workforce View, which surveyed almost 33,000 workers across 17 countries, more than 7 in 10 are seeking more flexibility in how they structure their working time.

In India, 76.07 per cent of employees would prefer having control over their working hours, the report said, adding that they would take a pay cut to guarantee the flexibility of working remotely or have the opportunity to alternate between home and office.

As per the report, around 76.38 per cent of employees in India would look for a new job if asked to return to work full-time.

"Currently, there is a need for innovative alternative options to the traditional nine-to-five to keep employees satisfied at work.

"Offering more flexibility and control over employees work-life is worth considering as they have endured immense pressure during the pandemic and have proved to be important assets through their continuous performance," Rahul Goyal, MD, South East Asia & India, ADP, said.