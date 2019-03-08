Indian women earned Rs 74 crore thanks to Airbnb's boost to entrepreneurship

Hospitality service Airbnb helped Indian women entrepreneurs make approximately Rs 93,800 each in 2018, which is a total income of Rs 74 crore earning by hosting their homes on the website.

The company said in a statement that over 50 percent of the home hosts working with them are women.

"In India, Airbnb has seen a whopping 32.53 percent increase in women hosts between 2018 and 2019 with the largest number of women hosting in Goa, followed by Mumbai and Bangalore," Airbnb said.

The Indian arm of the online bed and breakfast accommodation service also collaborates with the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), an Indian trade union under which 2 million rural Indian women are employed. Through this collaboration, rural women hosts have earned close to Rs 10.50 lakh by hosting more than 500 guests from Asia, USA and Europe.

Around the world, the company overall has 55 percent women home hosts and 50 percent 'Experience' women hosts, who have collectively earned nearly $32 billion on Airbnb since the company was launched in 2008.

Airbnb had said in February that India is one of its fastest growing markets in the world while launching the 'Plus Homes' range in India. The main competitors of Airbnb in India are Treebo and Oyo Rooms. The latter has hinted that Airbnb could be a partner.

(With inputs from PTI)