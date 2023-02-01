English
    Indian tycoons bought Adani shares during short seller fight

    Tycoons Sajjan Jindal and Sunil Mittal subscribed to the follow-on offering in a last-minute push that helped Adani’s flagship firm complete the sale on Tuesday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is not public.

    Bloomberg
    February 01, 2023 / 01:04 PM IST
    At least two of India’s biggest business families participated in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s $2.5 billion share sale, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sign of solidarity with Gautam Adani as the tycoon fights short seller allegations that sent the value of his empire plummeting.

    The investments come from their personal funds and do not involve listed businesses that they helm like JSW Steel Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd., the people said. Jindal has invested about $30 million, according to one of the people familiar. It’s unclear how much Mittal bought in.

    Representatives for Jindal’s JSW and Mittal’s Bharti declined to comment on the founders’ possible investments in Adani share sale. Adani Group representatives did not offer any immediate comment. Indian newspaper Business Standard reported Jindal and Mittal’s participation.