 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian truckers say Hindenburg report a godsend in Adani dispute

Reuters
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

For weeks, around 7,000 truck owners and drivers in India's Himachal Pradesh resorted to protest rallies against Adani's Dec. 15 decision to shut two cement plants over a dispute on freight rates. Adani argued the plants were "unviable" at the trucking rates it wanted to slash by around half.

For truckers transporting cement from Adani's factories in a hilly north Indian state, a U.S. short-seller's critical research report on the giant conglomerate was a godsend they say helped them save their livelihoods.

For weeks, around 7,000 truck owners and drivers in India's Himachal Pradesh resorted to protest rallies against Adani's Dec. 15 decision to shut two cement plants over a dispute on freight rates. Adani argued the plants were "unviable" at the trucking rates it wanted to slash by around half.

On Monday, the Gautam Adani-led group said it had "amicably resolved" the issue with a 10-12% reduction in rates. Truckers rejoiced, with a union leader in a street address labelling it as a victory after late-night talks with Adani.

The settlement comes four weeks after U.S.-based Hindenburg Research accused Adani of stock manipulation and improper use of tax havens, allegations the group called baseless.