Indian travellers are driving growth in the travel industry: Hyatt CEO Mark S. Hoplamazian

Pavan Lall
Dec 15, 2022 / 07:45 PM IST

The veteran hotelier feels that due to the rebound of domestic and inbound leisure and business travel, as also the paucity of supply, hotel rates in India will rise.

Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and CEO of the Hyatt Hotels Corp visited Mumbai recently. Earlier, he was President of The Pritzker Organization (TPO), the principal financial and investment advisor for the Pritzker family’s business interests. Moneycontrol caught up with him for a chat on the group’s business in India.

Hoplamazian detailed plans for the chain’s expansion, how the sector is poised for transformation, and why he prefers regular rooms to suites. Globally, Hyatt runs 1,200 hotels and properties, with brands such as Andaz, Hyatt Place, Miraval, Hyatt Centric, Park Hyatt, and more. The chain is present in 72 countries across six continents, has a market cap of $10 billion and generated revenues of around $3 billion in 2021.

Edited Excerpts:

Q. Now that the market is bouncing back, what are Hyatt’s plans for India?

A: There are two dimensions that we are looking at. One is growth. We've opened eight new hotels this year, and next year we are slated to open 10. We'll end up with around 50 hotels in India by the end of next year. I've been a big supporter of our presence and growth in India since I became CEO of Hyatt some 16 years back. There’s no question that growth has waxed and waned over the years. But it seems better now than it has ever been in my tenure.

We are also expanding the number of brands that we have in the country. JdV by Hyatt, which is a lifestyle brand, is slated to open in Goa in the coming year. The other is the Unbound Collection, a luxury brand. It's not a hard brand, it's a soft brand, where you take existing hotels that have something special about them and include them in your network. You support them with sales, marketing, access to a loyalty programme, and distribution. A palace in Bhopal will become part of the Unbound Collection. We have quite a few Unbound Collection hotels in Europe. They tend to cost 1,000 Euro per night on average.