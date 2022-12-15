 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian telecom industry to grow by USD 12.5 billion every three years: Deloitte-CII report

PTI
Dec 15, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST

The Indian telecom industry is expected to grow by USD 12.5 billion every three years with the advent of 5G which has the potential to boost innovation across the globe, Deloitte India and CII said in a report on Thursday.

According to the report, with ultra-low latency and high data rates, 5G is expected to create avenues of collaboration and alliances as well as drive India to reimagine a whole new way of engaging in the new, faster, agile digital world.

"By the end of 2023, it is anticipated that the Indian telecom industry will reach USD 125 billion, with 5G expected to increase revenue by USD 12.5 billion every three years," the report said.

Since the rollout of 5G in October 2022, one of India's leading operators has reached the magnanimous 1 million 5G subscriber mark in a month, it added.

According to the report, 5G will accelerate economic growth, increasing job opportunities and connecting the urban and rural population.

It will drive efficiency in critical sectors such as energy, healthcare, and agriculture, a step in the direction of not only commercial consideration but also social outcomes.