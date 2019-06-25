App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian telcos may need to invest Rs 1 lakh cr on optical fibre in 2-3 years for 5G: Crisil

"5G technology dictates fiberisation levels of over 70 per cent, versus 25-30 per cent levels at present. Crisil estimates that if each player were to reach this level individually, Indian telcos may need investments of up to around Rs 1 lakh crore only in laying fibre networks over the next 2-3 years," Crisil said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Indian telecom companies may need to invest around Rs 1 lakh crore on optical fibre network in the next 2-3 years to support 5G services, market research and analyst firm Crisil said.

"5G technology dictates fiberisation levels of over 70 per cent, versus 25-30 per cent levels at present. Crisil estimates that if each player were to reach this level individually, Indian telcos may need investments of up to around Rs 1 lakh crore only in laying fibre networks over the next 2-3 years," Crisil said.

It is estimated that less than 10 per cent of mobile towers in the country are connected with optical fibre and, hence, cannot support high-speed data required for 5G services.

Close

"Higher land cost and right of way approvals make fiberisation cost per kilometre as high as approximately Rs 1 crore per kilometer in metros," the report said.

related news

Crisil said fiberisation in the country will be expensive and hard for telecom companies as they are reeling under the cumulative debt of Rs 4.3 lakh crore.

Besides, the spectrum price recommended by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India is higher than the price discovered by leading countries such as South Korea and the United Kingdom.

"That is why India is set to witness some tectonic shifts in the fiberisation landscape and the birth of new business models among telcos and tower companies around the launch of 5G," the report said.

According to the report, BSNL has over 8 lakh kilometres of optical fibre cables (OFC), followed by Reliance Jio with over 3 lakh kilometre of OFC, Bharti Airtel (about 2.5 lakh kilometre) and Vodafone Idea (1.6 lakh kilometre).

BSNL OFC also includes the asset that it has laid under the BharatNet project.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.