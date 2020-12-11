PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Indian tech companies have highest average H-1B visa denial rate at 21%: Report

For comparison, US technology firms such as Facebook and Google saw only 1 percent denial, while Google had 3 percent denial and Amazon 7 percent

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2020 / 01:03 PM IST
A steep rise in denials has been noted, when comparing the 6% denial rate in FY15 to the present 21%

A steep rise in denials has been noted, when comparing the 6% denial rate in FY15 to the present 21%

The United States Citizenship and Immigration (USCIS) denied a high number of H-1B non-immigrant visas to Indian companies in the third quarter, a study by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) found.

In fact, except for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a denial rate of 15 percent, all other Indian services companies had the highest average denial rate of 21 percent, The Economic Times reported.

A steep rise in denials has been noted, when comparing the 6 percent denial rate in FY15 to the present 21 percent, Stuart Anderson of the NFAP said, adding that denial rates rose over the years – 21 percent in FY19 and 24 percent in FY18.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Individually for companies, the numbers are even higher. Infosys had denial rate of 58 percent, while Cognizant saw denial rate of 48 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra (30 percent) and L&T (26 percent). For comparison, US technology firms such as Facebook and Google saw only 1 percent denial, while Google had 3 percent denial and Amazon 7 percent, it added.

Close

Related stories

In terms of H-1B applications for continuing employment, the denial rate was 10 percent in Q1FY20, compared to 3 percent in FY15 and 5 percent in FY17.

The USCIS adheres to the October-September financial year and this data is for Q3FY20.

The high denial rates are in line with US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy that toughened rules for companies placing employees at third-party locations, it noted.

However, Anderson also noted that two memos – one seeking details on contract and itinerary requirements and another seeking details on employer-employee relationship — which were predominantly used to make denials — were withdrawn by the USCIS in June. It is yet to be seen if this has lowered denial rates in subsequent quarters.

Demand for H-1B visas is high with the USCIS seeing 275,000 application for 85,000 visas issued annually.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Employees #H-1B visa #India #US
first published: Dec 11, 2020 12:25 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

Coronavirus Essential | Budget 2021 may allot Rs 80,000 crore for India's COVID-19 recovery; after UK, Canada approves the Pfizer vaccine

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.