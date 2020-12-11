Indian tech companies have highest average H-1B visa denial rate at 21%: Report

A steep rise in denials has been noted, when comparing the 6% denial rate in FY15 to the present 21%

The United States Citizenship and Immigration (USCIS) denied a high number of H-1B non-immigrant visas to Indian companies in the third quarter, a study by the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) found.

In fact, except for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a denial rate of 15 percent, all other Indian services companies had the highest average denial rate of 21 percent, The Economic Times reported.

A steep rise in denials has been noted, when comparing the 6 percent denial rate in FY15 to the present 21 percent, Stuart Anderson of the NFAP said, adding that denial rates rose over the years – 21 percent in FY19 and 24 percent in FY18.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Individually for companies, the numbers are even higher. Infosys had denial rate of 58 percent, while Cognizant saw denial rate of 48 percent, followed by Tech Mahindra (30 percent) and L&T (26 percent). For comparison, US technology firms such as Facebook and Google saw only 1 percent denial, while Google had 3 percent denial and Amazon 7 percent, it added.

In terms of H-1B applications for continuing employment, the denial rate was 10 percent in Q1FY20, compared to 3 percent in FY15 and 5 percent in FY17.

The USCIS adheres to the October-September financial year and this data is for Q3FY20.

The high denial rates are in line with US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy that toughened rules for companies placing employees at third-party locations, it noted.

However, Anderson also noted that two memos – one seeking details on contract and itinerary requirements and another seeking details on employer-employee relationship — which were predominantly used to make denials — were withdrawn by the USCIS in June. It is yet to be seen if this has lowered denial rates in subsequent quarters.

Demand for H-1B visas is high with the USCIS seeing 275,000 application for 85,000 visas issued annually.