 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Indian taxi startup BluSmart picks EV fight with Uber

Reuters
Apr 19, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST

A clean energy push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to significantly change India's transport industry in years ahead, with major implications for ride-hailing firms.

Indian taxi startup BluSmart picks EV fight with Uber

Indian ride-hailing startup BluSmart is seeking to challenge Uber and Ola for market share in the country with bets on an all-electric taxi fleet and an aggressive bid to lure disgruntled passengers and drivers from the incumbents.

A clean energy push by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to significantly change India's transport industry in years ahead, with major implications for ride-hailing firms.

For dominant players Uber and SoftBank-backed Ola, a full shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is likely to be a massive undertaking that would come as both companies struggle with driver retention and customer satisfaction issues.

As a new entrant, BluSmart is looking to seize the moment by beating its combustion engine-powered rivals on electrification, cleanliness and reliability through direct management of its fleet and drivers. For starters, drivers cannot cancel bookings received on their BluSmart app.