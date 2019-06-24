App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian suppliers integral part of our global supply chain: Boeing

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrated a milestone with Boeing with the delivery of the 150th gun bay door for the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

PTI
 
 
Indian suppliers are an integral part of Boeing's global supply chain, a top official of the aerospace major said as Boeing and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited marked an important milestone in their collaboration.

The Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet is a twin-engine supersonic all-weather, carrier-capable multi-role combat jet delivering cutting-edge, next-generation multi-role strike fighter capability.

HAL has been Boeing's long-term supplier in India for over 25 years. Boeing awarded HAL the contract to manufacture gun bay doors for the Super Hornet in 2007.

"We are proud of our partnership with HAL. This delivery of the 150th gun bay door for the Super Hornet demonstrates that Indian suppliers are an integral part of Boeing's global supply chain," Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India, was quoted as saying in a statement.

"This milestone is yet another endorsement of our commitment to India, which is well recognised today, because we've been investing and making in India for several years now," he said.

"Our investments in India are robust and ongoing, spanning technology, hi-tech innovation, production capacity, establishing a supply chain network, and developing skilling centres for aerospace manufacturing in India," Gupte added.

Boeing has offered to build a 21st century aerospace ecosystem in India for manufacturing the F/A-18 Super Hornet with Indian partners, HAL and Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS), the statement said.

This production will create thousands of jobs and hundreds of suppliers in India, similar to the largest Boeing aerospace ecosystem that exists in the US, to help realise the Make in India vision to its full potential, it said.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 03:01 pm

tags #Business #Companies

