App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 06:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian sugar mills owe record Rs 30,335 crore to cane growers

Farm leaders say Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not done enough to help them get the cash owed them. Modi's office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's money-losing sugar mills have run up a record $4.38 billion (Rs 30,335 crore) in arrears to 50 million cane farmers, who have gone unpaid for their produce for more than a year, industry and government sources said on Thursday.

Years of bumper cane harvests and record sugar production have hammered domestic prices, hitting mills' financial health to such an extent that monies owed to farmers, who form an influential voting bloc, have ballooned to an all-time high.

Farm leaders say Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has not done enough to help them get the cash owed them. Modi's office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

"The prime minister publicly promised farmers - in 2014 and 2017 - to help them get their payments within 15 days of selling their produce to sugar mills," said M.V. Singh, convener of the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sang, or National Forum of Farmers and Labourers.

related news

Despite the promise, Modi's government has done little to ensure timely payments, Singh said.

The unpaid dues affect growers in the key cane-producing states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana and Karnataka.

Of the $4.38 billion in unpaid dues, mills in Uttar Pradesh, India's top cane-producing state, owe 108 billion rupees ($1.56 billion), the industry and government sources said, citing their calculations based on cane prices and the volumes bought by sugar mills.

In Uttar Pradesh, top producers such as Mawana Sugars Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd and Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd, as well as unlisted Modi Sugar Mills, Wave Industries and Yadu Sugar Ltd, owe the bulk of arrears to farmers, according to the industry and government sources.

"Along with the fact that sugar prices are much below the cost of production, huge inventories worth 800 billion rupees are adversely affecting mills' paying capacity," said Abinash Verma, chief of the Indian Sugar Mills, the producers' body.

The high inventories are keeping domestic sugar prices depressed and increased storage costs. Mills have started losing money and are finding it difficult to pay the farmers.

As cane harvests jumped, domestic sugar prices fell 20 percent over the past two years, with mills often complaining about prices falling below their production costs.

"Most cane growers are barely able to scrape through and it's sad that neither the state governments nor the Modi administration have done anything," said Pushpendra Singh, president of the Kisan Shakti Sangh, a farmers' association.

Falling farmer incomes and job scarcity have made Modi's re-election bid more complicated than anticipated.

Out of 545 seats in India's lower house of parliament, cane farmers are key voters in 164 of the constituencies.

The government took a clutch of measures, including incentives for exports and creation of buffer stocks to help trim inventories and prop up prices so that mills can pay farmers, said a federal food ministry official who did not wish to be identified in line with government policy.

The measures have yielded few results so far, giving little relief to either farmers or mills, said the sources.

 
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd #Business #Economy #India #Mawana Sugars Ltd #Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd #sugar

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kangana Ranaut shrugs off Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy performance as ‘m ...

IPL 2019: Bookies making the most of the ongoing IPL season all thanks ...

Exclusive: Janhvi Kapoor is undertaking military style training for Gu ...

Student of the Year 2 posters: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya P ...

Shah Rukh Khan's on screen 'son' has grown up to be a pretty 'lady', p ...

Shahid Kapoor: I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day for Kabir Singh

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rajneeti, Yuva; top 5 films on politics you ...

Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to ...

Exclusive: Rajinikanths' Darbar poster designer Vinci Raj responds to ...

IPL 2019 | Goswami Credits IPL Experience for Growth in Life

Irrfan Khan is Delighted to be With His Fans, See Video from Sets of ' ...

Interstellar Black Hole Image of Gargantua Was Not Too Far From Realit ...

Supreme Court Imposes Fine of Rs 20 Lakh on WB Govt for 'Virtual Ban' ...

New Porsche 911 Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 1.82 Crore

NEET PG & MDS Counselling 2019: MCC Declares Round 2 Results Before Sc ...

Mary Kom at The #SwasthImmunisedIndia Campaign in An NGO in Delhi

Katrina Kaif Shares a Cute Throwback Picture, Sister Isabella has the ...

Exhausted and Dehydrated, Bird Falls on Delhi Metro Track; Escapes Nar ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP seeks new term with old manifesto

Lok Sabha elections 2019: From Indian Railways to NaMo TV, Election Co ...

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrested by British police at Ecuador ...

YSR Congress Party files complaint against AP CM Chandrababu Naidu for ...

IMF paying close attention to India data, says chief economist Gita Go ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends flat, Nifty below 11,600 as voting for 2019 ...

Is it time to book profits in auto stocks? DSP Investment has an advic ...

Century Plyboards' Keshav Bhajanka upbeat despite CLSA downgrade

Expect cyclical revival in corporate earnings going forward, says UTI ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: As Western UP goes to poll, everybody wants a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: How Facebook, Google and Twitter are dealing ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Naxal-affected Bastar, Congress and BJP wa ...

It is finally acche din for Vivek Oberoi: Why EC stalling Modi biopic ...

'Regime has fallen': Sudan president Omar-al-Bashir ousted by army aft ...

Champions League: Barcelona cruise to victory in second gear as Manche ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Speaking truth to power: Iqra Khilji presents 'Khabees' and 'Haq Paras ...

Is India being unfairly targeted internationally on non-transparency o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.