    Indian states expected to borrow Rs 2.12 lakh crore via bonds in July-September: RBI

    States are scheduled to raise Rs 62,640 crore in July, Rs 81,582 crore in August and Rs 67,330 crore in September, the RBI said in a release

    Moneycontrol News
    July 01, 2022 / 06:44 PM IST

    Indian states are expected to borrow Rs 2.12 lakh crore via bonds in July-September, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on July 1.

    States are scheduled to raise Rs 62,640 crore in July, Rs 81,582 crore in August and Rs 67,330 crore in September, the RBI said in a release. State debt auctions typically happen every Tuesday.

    July-September's indicative borrowing by states is around 29 percent higher than the actual borrowing of Rs. 1.6 lakh crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year and is nearly twice as high as the Rs 1.1 lakh crore raised in April-June.

    The RBI would endeavour to conduct the auctions in a “non-disruptive manner,” taking into account the market conditions and other relevant factors and distribute the borrowings evenly throughout the quarter, the central bank said.

    The RBI also reserves the right to modify the dates and the amount of auction in consultation with state governments and union territories.

    States were sitting on a comfortable cash position and had refrained from borrowing heavily from the debt market over the last few months.

    On June 27, Moneycontrol had reported that the borrowing costs of Indian states are likely to rise in the coming weeks as the RBI’s rate hike cycle becomes more entrenched and the supply of state papers rises. A majority of money markets and experts expect the yield on the 10-year state development loan to rise above 8 percent in the coming weeks.

    "With the discontinuation of the GST (Goods & Service Tax) compensation from June 2022, we expect the gap between the actual and the indicated SDLs in Q2 FY23 to narrow from the divergences seen in Q4 FY22 and Q1 FY23," said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.

    Nevertheless, the actual SDL issuance could "materially differ" from the indicative calendar for Q2 FY23 for those states whose borrowing permissions are not yet in place, and also if the actual central tax devolution differs from what the states have assumed when assessing their borrowing requirement for this quarter, Nayar added.
    Tags: #Reserve Bank of India #state development loans
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 05:24 pm
