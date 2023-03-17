 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian startups have deposits of about $1 billion in SVB, minister says

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST

California banking regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) on March 10 after a run on the lender, which had $209 billion in assets at the end of 2022.

Indian startups had deposits worth about $1 billion with embattled Silicon Valley Bank and the country's deputy IT minister said he had suggested that local banks lend more to them going ahead.

Depositors pulled out as much as $42 billion on a single day, rendering it insolvent. The U.S. government eventually stepped in to ensure that depositors had access to all their funds.

"The issue is, how do we make startups transition to the Indian banking system, rather than depend on the complex cross border U.S. banking system with all of its uncertainties in the coming month?" India's state minister for technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said late Thursday night in a Twitter spaces chat.