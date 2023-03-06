Chingari announces paid period leave for female employees

Indian on-chain social app, Chingari, on March 6 announced a two-day paid menstruation leave per month for its female employees.

The new policy goes into effect immediately and intends to recognise the difficulties that women face during menstruation and to empower them to prioritise their health. It is also an effort to combat the long-standing stigma associated with menstruation.

Also Read: Zomato's latest move has stirred the period leave debate yet again

Chingari's adoption of menstrual leave is a component of its broader endeavor to champion women's health and welfare. Through #GARI4NARI, a social impact campaign aimed at empowering women in India by offering financial support to those in distress, the company has been striving to achieve this objective.

Launched in 2022, the initiative has witnessed a significant upsurge in popularity, with thousands of women benefiting from its platform.

Chingari goes a step further in its efforts to support its female creators by offering them periodic training and educational sessions to enhance their performance on the platform. Additionally, the app has been instrumental in enabling housewives generate income through its services, particularly in tier 2, 3, and 4 regions.

Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO of Chingari, said, "We understand the importance of empowering women in the workplace and are dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment. We believe that this policy will assist our female employees in managing their health and well-being."

Chingari is also organising a Women's Bike Rally on the occasion of Women's Day on March 8 in Mumbai. The event is said to attract over 1500 women

Also Read: Women can take paid leave for period pain in these countries