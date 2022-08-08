Indian smartphone market grows 3% to 35 million units in April-June; Samsung slips to 4th spot: IDC

The smartphone market in India grew by 3 per cent to 35 million units in the April-June quarter, with Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi leading the chart, an IDC report said on Monday.

According to the International Data Corporation's (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker report, Chinese brands now occupy the top three positions in the Indian smartphone market with Realme and Vivo moving up the ladder, while Samsung slipped to the fourth spot in terms of volumes.

The IDC report estimates that 34.7 million units of smartphones were shipped in the June 2022 quarter, which was 2.9 per cent more compared to 33.8 million units shipped in the same period a year ago. Xiaomi shipped 7.1 million smartphone units, thereby leading the Indian smartphone segment with 20.4 per cent share despite 28.2 per cent dip in volumes on a year-on-year basis.

"Xiaomi continued to lead but was the only vendor amongst the top ten with declining shipments of 28 per cent YoY in the second quarter of 2022. It faced supply constraints through the first half of 2022, especially in the sub-USD 200 segment. But 2Q22 was the launch quarter of its Redmi 10 series, which together with Redmi 9A Sport and Redmi Note 11, accounted for 35 per cent of its shipments," the report said. Xiaomi dropped to the third slot within the 5G segment, which contributed 25 per cent to its overall shipments.

Realme's shipments increased by 23.7 per cent to 6.1 million units, helping it gain 17.5 per cent market share. Vivo's shipment grew by 17.4 per cent to 5.9 million units, thereby capturing 16.9 per cent market share while Samsung's shipments inched up 2.7 per cent to 5.7 million, leading to 16.3 per cent market share in the June 2022 quarter.

"Samsung dropped to the fourth slot, registering a weak second quarter of 2022 with a growth of 3 per cent YoY. Despite a refreshed portfolio, demand remained low, while ASPs (average selling price) climbed to USD 250 (highest amongst the top five vendors).

It continued to lead in the 5G segment with 46 per cent of its shipments as 5G smartphones," the report said. The overall smartphone market in India in the first half of 2022 declined by 1 per cent to 71 million units on YoY basis, according to the report.