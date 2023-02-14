Indian smartphone market declines 10% YoY; shipments to e-retailers at record high

The Indian smartphone market exited 2022 with 144 million shipments (the lowest since 2019), with a 10 percent decline YoY (year-over-year). Shipments fell to 30 million units in the fourth quarter of FY22, declining 27 percent YoY, according to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

Despite the improved supply situation, high inflation remained a challenge throughout the year, IDC says in its report.

“The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46 percent of the market, down from 54 percent a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” said Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices at IDC India.

However, the report also adds that for the first time, despite operations unhindered by lockdown for both the channels, online platforms Amazon and Flipkart surpassed annual shipments of smartphones.

Shipments from manufacturers’ factories to online channels were at a record high share of 53 percent in the last calendar year even as in absolute terms they declined 6 percent year on year due to a fall in demand. The report adds that the share of MediaTek and Qualcomm-based smartphones dropped while UNISOC’s share doubled to 14 percent with significant volumes coming from realme and Samsung in the entry-level 4G segment. Over 200 million mobile phones were shipped in 2022 clocking a 12 percent annual decline. Feature phone shipments stood at 57 million, a drop of 18 percent YoY. Samsung, Xiaomi and Transsion were the leading companies in the overall mobile phone market. Related stories Adani Enterprises trades in the red ahead of Q3 results: Here’s what to expect

Moneycontrol News