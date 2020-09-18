India’s small and medium businesses could account for 30% of public cloud market by 2025: Nasscom

Economic activity across India has taken a hit due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses and industries have remained shuttered for over two months now amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Even as restrictions have been eased across some parts of the country, especially with respect to domestic travel and business operations, states with a higher case burden are struggling to deal with the crisis. Highlighting the grave economic impact of COVID-19, CRISIL has said India is staring at its worst recession since Independence. Here are its impact on key indicators:

The coronavirus pandemic fast-tracked the digital transformation journey of Indian small and medium businesses (SMBs). This segment was one of the worst affected as they were unable to shift to a new operational model immediately and lacked an online presence, even as demand fell and they faced liquidity issues.

However, those with an online presence were able to gain even amid the pandemic.

A new report pegs SMBs to account for about 30 percent of India’s public cloud market by 2025.

The report, titled 'SMB Cloud Adoption in India: Towards a Cloud First Nation', by IT industry body Nasscom, said COVID-19 has accelerated adoption of cloud in SMBs as they migrated to the cloud to ensure business continuity and collaboration amid the pandemic.

Of the over 1,000 SMBs the report surveyed in India, close to 60 percent are using cloud. But most of these firms are in early stages of adoption, the report added. SMBs that adopted cloud were able to improve their productivity by 25-30 percent and their operational costs reduced by 15-20 percent.

Given that SMBs account for significant share both from revenue and an employment perspective, this segment can account for about 28-30 percent of our cloud market by 2025. SMBs account for about 34 percent of India’s GDP, with revenues of about $952 billion and employs 110 million people.

India’s public cloud market stands at Rs 1,700 crore at present and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 percent. The market is expected to touch Rs 6,300 crore by 2025.